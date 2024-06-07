Troy Miller: AM Radio Is Resilient, Calming for Hurricane Seasons

Stormy weather is on the mind of Americans living on the Atlantic coast.

June 1 marked the official kickoff of hurricane season.

America’s communities along the Atlantic have been warned to brace for the worst.

Experts have predicted a historic storm season with nearly twice the average number of extreme storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that this year could bring some 17 to 25 named storms — the most ever predicted in its May forecast.

While the East Coast battens down the hatches to prepare for the impending storms, America’s local broadcasters are doing the same.

AM radio is a time-tested tool with proven resilience and effectiveness in times of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s emergency warning system directors have written that "AM radio has been tested over and over during the most devastating natural disasters — and has withstood them all."

Across the country, 77 radio stations — mostly AM stations — are designated as Primary Entry Points (PEP) to provide federal emergency information and alerts to the public.

These stations, which reach 90% of the U.S. population, are equipped to continue broadcasting detailed, actionable information even in devastating emergency conditions.

In a letter aimed at preserving AM radio in new vehicles, a group of former FEMA chiefs argued that "the success of the National Public Warning System hinges on the use of AM radio."

When power lines and cell towers are critically impacted, affected communities can rely on AM radio to receive key updates and alerts.

Local radio also plays an important role in supporting community wellbeing during times of disruption and uncertainty.

Faith-driven radio stations provide hope for the heart on and off the air through encouraging music, messages, and outreach.

NRB members in broadcasting and beyond mobilize in times of crisis to provide humanitarian relief and minister to the spiritual welfare of affected communities.

Given the impact of local radio in emergency scenarios, it’s disappointing that several of the leading automakers have taken steps to remove AM radio from new electric vehicles.

Despite its life-saving capabilities, some automakers have decided to sideline AM radio in order to promote a future of subscription services and consumer data collection in the dash.

Some automakers have claimed that the possibility of electromagnetic interference causing static and high-frequency noise is reason enough to remove AM radio from their new vehicles lines.

But other automakers have disputed these findings, and various simple, technological workarounds such as shielding cables or filters could easily resolve the problem.

In reality, the number automakers are focused on isn’t the cost of manufacturing these simple fixes — which is small — but rather the estimated value of the apps and services market on the dashboard: $1.5 trillion.

The race is on for the monetization of the dashboard, and broadcast radio is a free service that competes for potentially lucrative dashboard real estate.

For another example, one need only look as far as the battle between Apple CarPlay and automakers’ own multimedia interfaces.

Around the same time that automakers began announcing plans to remove AM radio from electric vehicles, General Motors moved to stop supporting the highly popular Apple CarPlay service, estimating that GM’s own dashboard interface could ring in profits to the tune of $20 to $25 billion per year.

Apple CarPlay and broadcast radio both enjoy a loyal following and provide a source of in-car information and entertainment at no additional cost. Some automakers view this as a problem.

Don’t forget that the current administration has set a target of 50 percent Electric Vehicle Sales Share in 2030.

As an industry that enjoys major subsidies from the federal government to help reach that goal, electric vehicle makers see the potential to drive major profits through the auto dash.

But it just doesn’t square with what everyday Americans want and need in their vehicles, especially those living in areas hit hard by natural disaster.

A legislative proposal that is currently moving through the U.S. House and Senate has the potential to ensure that all vehicles manufactured or imported to the United States maintain their AM radio capabilities.

The House bill recently approved by the Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce mirrors Senate legislation introduced in May 2023 that scored a critical 60 supporters this spring.

This proposal has earned broad bipartisan and bicameral support from lawmakers in every region. The bill is forward-looking, including provisions to review and assess the mandate in the future.

Destructive storms are a hazardous reality for countless Americans every year.

We at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) are urging Congress to act swiftly to ensure that AM radio remains in the auto dashboard as a lifesaving emergency resource and a messenger of stability and calm in the storm.

Troy A. Miller is president and CEO of The National Association of Religious Broadcasters (NRB). He is a senior executive with over 30 years of business and management experience.