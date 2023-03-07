×
Tags: feinstein | democrat | shingles

Sen. Feinstein Back Home After Shingles Treatment

Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., makes her way to the Senate chambers at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 16, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 03:38 PM EST

Veteran California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday announced she's back at home after her hospitalization for treatment of shingles.

In a tweet, Feinstein, 89, said she hopes to be back in Washington "as soon as possible" for Senate business.

"I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care," Feinstein posted.

"I'm recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible."

Feinstein missed votes last week after the shingles diagnosis over the February recess.

Her absence, along with that of fellow Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, put the Senate in a 49-49 split, counting the three independent senators who normally vote with Democrats, The Hill noted.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Veteran California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday announced she's back at home after her hospitalization for treatment of shingles.
