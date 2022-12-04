Who Will Succeed Dianne Feinstein?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has yet to declare whether she intends to seek another term in 2024 or seek a successor. She is the oldest member of Congress at 89 years old, and the competition for her seat is heating up.

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., are fielding requests to jump into the race. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has publicly declared a possible run. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., is spending the holidays mulling her next move. Hopefuls have contacted former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., for her advice, marking this race as a close-knit fight for a seat that has not been open for a generation.

“They’re starting to call me to get ready for what is a massive campaign – truly, massively expensive and hard-fought,” Boxer said. “It will be a very crowded field.”

Schiff was first on the rush, openly admitting his long-known interest in the seat. He told a Los Angeles television station that, after his House leadership bid wanned out, he would “consider running for the Senate if Senator Feinstein decides not to run for reelection.” Schiff also met with Feinstein to declare his intention, according to two people familiar with the conversation.

Feinstein remains a wildcard, although California Democrats have soured on her centrist approaches. The San Francisco Chronicle detailed her perceived cognitive decline in a hit piece this past spring. Still, no one knows for sure if she will run again.

“Just by virtue of the calendar and her age, the playbook is getting to a climax here,” said a prominent California Democratic bundler requesting anonymity. “People who have interest have been talking to people about their interest.”

Schiff is one of several California House Democrats staking out early ground. While Porter is fresh off beating a Democratic challenger in one of the state’s most competitive races and is “absolutely considering a 2024 Senate Campaign,” according to an individual close to her.

Khanna is being urged by progressives aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose presidential campaign Khanna co-chaired. While Lee is still considering the option.

Under California’s top-two primary system, the race will probably yield two Democrats in the general election. In 2016, a run-off of two Democrats happened with then-AG Kamala Harris and then-Rep. Loretta Sanchez in 2016.

Schiff and Porter are great fundraisers, although Porter’s House contest drained much of her resources. Schiff gained national attention in the impeachment proceeding of President Donald Trump, while Porter gained stardom for her whiteboard-assisted grilling of executives.

Lee has been regarded as the top contender if Feinstein resigns. California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetted Lee while seeking a replacement for former Sen. Kamala Harris. The Oakland congresswoman is highly regarded in the Bay Area and could gain the Black vote.

Khanna, being a progressive, could divert support and money from Silicon Valley.

“Anyone who is sophisticated enough to think about running for one of California’s two seats in the U.S. Senate is fully aware of the dynamics, and dynamics include the option of getting out early, staking your claim, and discouraging challengers,” said Darry Sragow, a Democratic former political consultant.

It is unlikely that any candidate will have the field to themselves. California’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate makes a U.S. Senate seat a probable lifetime position.