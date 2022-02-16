Feinstein Approval Rating Sinks to All-Time Low in California Poll

A new poll released Wednesday shows that Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s approval rating has sunk to an all-time low with California voters.

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll found that just 30% of surveyed California voters approve of Feinstein’s job performance, while 49% said they disapprove.

First elected to the Senate in 1992, the 88-year-old Democrat has generally received positive performance marks from the state electorate; however, in January 2021, the Berkely IGS Poll found that more California voters disapproved than approved of the job she was doing.

Feinstein also fared worse among women than among men, with 33% of women reporting they disapprove of her performance, versus 27% of men.

Mark DiCamillo, the director of the IGS poll, told the Los Angeles Times that it is "a very significant and ominous sign for her" to score so poorly among California women.

The five-term senator now receives more negative than positive job ratings from strong liberals, voters of color, and younger voters, as well as Los Angeles County and San Francisco Bay Area voters, the poll found.

Her approval rating is also underwater with Asian Americans and Latinos, at 32% and 35% respectively, and bottoms out among White voters, at 26%.

Feinstein scored significantly better among Black voters, with 47% saying they approve of the job she’s doing, and 27% saying they disapprove.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., got slightly higher marks for his performance in Congress, as 34% of respondents said they approve and 26% said they disapprove.

The poll’s results indicate that California voters are also divided over their approval of the jobs President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are doing.

Almost half — 48% — of those surveyed said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 47% said they approve.

A former senator from California, Harris scored lower than the president, with 38% saying they approve, and 46% saying they disapprove of her performance as vice president.

"I get the sense from our polling the state hasn’t really warmed up to her as the sitting vice president," DiCamillo told the LA Times.

The poll was conducted Feb. 3-10 and surveyed 8,937 registered California voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.