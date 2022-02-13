Pollster McLaughlin: Trump Beats Kamala by 11 Percent in 2024

Pollster John McLaughlin says former President Donald Trump would beat Vice President Kamala Harris by 11% in a potential 2024.

Appearing on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis, McLaughlin said, "the one person [Biden] is doing great things for is Donald Trump. Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden nationally in the poll 49 to 44. Trump defeats Kamala Harris even worse, 51 to 40. He even defeats Hillary Clinton 51 to 41."

McLaughlin adds that "Republicans are leading in the generic ballot for Congress 48 to 43, which is why you were going to see Democrats heading for the exits."

The Harvard/HarrisX poll he references for a 2024 Harris-Trump matchup while showing Trump leading Harris, 51% to 40%, mentions that 9% of those polled were undecided. The poll also mentions that in a Trump-Pete Buttigieg matchup, Trump led Buttigieg, 48% to 37%.