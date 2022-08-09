Jenna Ellis to Newsmax: Whether Raid Is Justified, Its Aim Is Stifling Trump Run

There has been much speculation from both sides of the political aisle whether Monday's FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was justified, says attorney Jenna Ellis, but either way, its purpose was clear: Stop Trump from becoming president again.

"Of course, the extremes on both sides are rushing to either the defense of the FBI or the defense of President Trump," Ellis told Newsmax on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "And the only thing that we do know for sure ... the FBI is absolutely corrupt."

Ellis, a constitutional attorney, is former legal counsel to Trump.

"Let's not forget, this is the agency that has perpetuated the Russia collusion hoax that used a fake dossier in order to lie to the FISA court to spy on Americans" during the 2016 presidential election, she said, and has "perpetuated so many other misabuses and abuses of the law."

Ellis noted that everyone is talking about Trump in terms of abuse of power and the Presidential Records Act. But an unrelated provision of United States Code Section 18 that discusses the custody and control of documents says that "anyone who violates this particular provisions of federal law forfeits their office, .... is unable and ineligible to ever hold public office and federal office again," she said. "And so this is all about it appears just to keep President Trump from running again."

Democrats already have engaged in "abuse" against Trump using the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause, she said, and "we've seen the abuses otherwise, so regardless of whether or not this is a pretext, or it was justified, I guarantee the Democrats are simply trying to disqualify President Trump from office."

That, Ellis said, "should concern every American regardless of party, because I don't want a bureaucrat in Washington telling me who I can and can't vote for."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!