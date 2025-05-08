Sen. Kennedy Asks Patel If Epstein Killed Himself

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Thursday asked FBI director Kash Patel if convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, reports the Daily Caller.

"Did Jeffrey Epstein hang himself, or did somebody kill him?" Kennedy asked Patel during a hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies.

"Senator, I believe he hung himself in a cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center," Patel responded.

"Are you going to release all the information about that?" Kennedy asked.

"Senator, we are working through that right now with the Department of Justice," Patel said.

"When you think you'll have it done, Kash?" Kennedy asked.

"I think … in the near future?" Patel replied.

"Senator … we are, we've been working on that, and we are doing it in a way that protects victims and also doesn't put out into the ether information that is irrelevant for production for the public, such as CSAM [child sexual abuse material]."

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.