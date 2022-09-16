FBI Agents: Admin Pushing Agency to Exaggerate White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism

FBI agents say the Biden administration is pushing the agency to exaggerate the threat of white supremacists and domestic terrorism ahead of the midterm elections, reports The Washington Times.

"The demand for white supremacy" coming from FBI headquarters "vastly outstrips the supply of white supremacy," said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "We have more people assigned to investigate white supremacists than we can actually find."

The report came the same day President Joe Biden during an address at a White House summit on hate-based violence said America can't remain silent when it comes to combating white supremacy and hate.

"We need to say clearly and forcefully, white supremacy, all forms of hate ... have no place in America," Biden said at the "United We Stand Summit. "As to those who say, we bring this up, we just divide the country — bring it up, we silence it, instead of remaining silenced. For in silence, wounds deepen."

Biden has been turning up the rhetoric against former President Donald Trump and his America First loyalists ahead of the midterms, calling them existential threats to democracy.

In his recent "Soul of the Nation" speech, Biden said, "The MAGA Republicans believe that for them to succeed, everyone else has to fail."

The Washington Times report said top administration officials are "pressuring FBI agents to create domestic terrorist cases and tag people as white supremacists to meet internal metrics."

"We are sort of the lapdogs as the actual agents doing these sorts of investigations, trying to find a crime to fit otherwise First Amendment-protected activities," said one FBI agent. "If they have a Gadsden flag and they own guns and they are mean at school board meetings, that's probably a domestic terrorist."

An FBI spokesperson denied the claim.

"The FBI aggressively investigates threats posed by domestic violent extremists," the person said. "We do not investigate ideology, and we do not investigate particular cases based on the political views of the individuals involved. The FBI will continue to pursue threats or acts of violence, regardless of the underlying motivation or sociopolitical goal."