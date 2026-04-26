Shooter Suspect Wanted Trump Out of Office

The alleged White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooter reportedly had posted on social media that President Donald Trump should be "immediately removed from office and tried for high crimes."

The posts, uncovered after Saturday night's attack, are raising new concerns about politically charged rhetoric and its potential consequences.

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, had been active on the left-leaning platform Bluesky, where he shared and amplified messages highly critical of Trump and his administration, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

In one post circulated shortly before the event, Allen echoed claims that Trump should face removal from office, while in others he mocked journalists' symbolic displays at the dinner, suggesting they were not forceful enough in opposing the president.

Investigators say the posts are part of a broader pattern of online activity that included far-left political messaging and attacks on prominent Trump allies.

Authorities allege Allen, a California teacher and video game developer, stormed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton armed with a shotgun, handgun, and knives before being stopped by Secret Service agents.

Law enforcement officials said shots were fired during the confrontation, and one agent was struck but survived due to a bullet-resistant vest.

Trump and other top officials were quickly evacuated from the event, which was attended by more than 2,000 guests.

Trump later praised the swift response of law enforcement, calling the suspect a "lone wolf" and crediting agents with preventing further harm.

Federal investigators now believe Allen may have been targeting members of the Trump administration.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said early findings indicate the suspect's intent was to attack administration officials, though it remains unclear whether Trump himself was the specific target, CNN reported.

Law enforcement sources also confirmed that Allen legally purchased the firearms used in the incident in recent years, including a shotgun acquired in 2025 and a handgun purchased in 2023, NBC News reported.

Authorities were continuing to analyze his electronic devices and online footprint for additional clues about his motivations.

The attack occurred amid heightened concerns about political violence in the United States, particularly following two prior assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 campaign.

Supporters of the president have increasingly pointed to inflammatory rhetoric from political opponents and media figures as contributing to a dangerous climate.

Allen's social media accounts were taken down shortly after the shooting, but investigators were working to piece together his digital history.

Officials said additional charges were likely as the case develops.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, a long-standing media event, was abruptly canceled following the incident and is expected to be rescheduled.