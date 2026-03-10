Trump Appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy Board

The widow of conservative leader Charlie Kirk has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors, the oversight body that monitors the academy's morale, curriculum, and academic programs, NBC affiliate KOAA out of Colorado first reported.

According to the board's website, Erika Kirk was quietly appointed over the weekend by President Donald Trump, nearly a year after Trump named her late husband to the same position.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who chairs the board, told the outlet he encouraged the appointment months earlier and praised the move, calling Erika Kirk "the right person to fill Charlie's place" and continue his work inspiring future service members.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative podcaster and co-founder of Turning Point USA, attended his first Board of Visitors meeting at the Air Force Academy in August 2025.

Weeks later, he was assassinated on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University. After his death, Erika Kirk assumed leadership of Turning Point USA.

Her appointment comes as the board may soon weigh whether to recognize Charlie Kirk with an honorary degree or other posthumous recognition.

The Air Force Academy Association of Graduates previously considered recommending such honors but withdrew the proposals after backlash from critics who argued Charlie Kirk was politically divisive and lacked a military record.

The association recently voted to defer the question to the Board of Visitors, where Erika Kirk now holds a seat.

The Board of Visitors is a congressionally mandated advisory panel that reports to the secretaries of War and the Air Force. While it cannot impose changes at the academy, it provides recommendations on policy, curriculum, and overall conditions at the institution.

Charlie Kirk was one of the most prominent young conservative leaders aligned with Trump and the MAGA movement. As founder of Turning Point USA, he built a nationwide campus network promoting conservative politics and frequently appeared at Trump rallies and campaign events.

Trump publicly praised Charlie Kirk and the organization for mobilizing younger voters, and the latter served as a reliable political ally and media surrogate, often defending Trump on television and social media.

Trump's March 2025 appointment of Charlie Kirk to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors was widely viewed as recognition of that close political relationship.

Since Charlie Kirk's death, several Trump allies and conservative groups have pushed to honor his legacy, while critics argue his highly partisan activism makes official recognition by military institutions controversial.

Erika Kirk's new appointment places his family directly on the board that could ultimately consider those honors.