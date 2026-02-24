Trump Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk, Faith Resurgence in US

President Donald Trump paid tribute Tuesday night to conservative leader Charlie Kirk, honoring him as a martyr for faith and calling his legacy part of what he described as a national revival of religion.

During his State of the Union address carried live by Newsmax and N2, Trump pointed to what he said has been a sweeping spiritual renewal across the country.

"I'm very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years and in particular this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity, and belief in God," Trump said. "This is especially true among young people."

He credited that resurgence in part to Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent voice among conservative youth who was assassinated last year in a shocking attack that sent ripples through the political world.

"And a big part of that had to do with my great friend Charlie Kirk — a great guy, great man," Trump said.

Kirk was killed in what authorities described as a targeted shooting at a public event in 2025. The suspect was later apprehended and charged. The killing sparked national debate about political violence and the safety of high-profile activists, particularly those outspoken about faith and conservative values.

"So last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin and martyred, really martyred for his beliefs," Trump said.

Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, was in attendance at the Capitol for the address. Trump acknowledged her presence from the podium.

"His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight. Been through a lot," he said.

Trump used the moment to call for unity and a rejection of violence, while also tying Charlie Kirk's legacy to what he sees as a broader spiritual awakening in America.

"And Charlie's memory. We must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God. And we must totally reject political violence of any kind," Trump said.

"We love religion, and we love bringing it back. And it's coming back at levels that nobody actually thought possible."

