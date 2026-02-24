Erika Kirk to Attend State of the Union as Trump's Special Guest

Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk, will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday evening as one of his special guests.

The White House confirmed the invitation via social media.

"The president will call on Congress to 'firmly reject political violence against our fellow citizens' with Charlie Kirk's widow in the chamber," Leavitt posted on X.

According to information shared ahead of the speech, Trump is expected to mention both Erika Kirk and her late husband, who was fatally shot in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Authorities identified the suspect in the killing as Tyler Robinson, who has been charged in the case.

A White House official said Trump will also highlight what the administration describes as a revival of faith in the United States following Charlie Kirk's death and will affirm that America is "one nation under God."

Charlie Kirk's assassination drew national attention and prompted a large memorial service in Arizona attended by senior administration officials.

Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance spoke at the service. During her remarks there, Erika Kirk publicly forgave her husband's killer.

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife and their two young children.

Following his death, she assumed leadership of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization he founded.

Trump later awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously in a White House ceremony attended by his family.

In recent months, law enforcement authorities have responded to multiple violent incidents in the United States and abroad, including last weekend's security breach at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, where the Secret Service shot and killed an armed intruder, officials said.