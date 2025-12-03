NYC's Adams Bans Divesting From Israel in Mamdani Snub

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Wednesday prohibiting the city from making business or pension investment decisions that discriminate against Israel.

The move comes just weeks before Zohran Mamdani takes over as mayor.

Mamdani is a public supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which targets U.S. companies that do business with Israel.

His upcoming arrival makes the order a divisive, last-minute effort to cement the city's pro-Israel financial and policy posture.

New York City on Wednesday formally barred its agencies from contracting with or investing in companies if they participate in BDS or otherwise discriminate against Israel.

Executive Order 60 directs city procurement and pension funds to reject decisions based on political boycotts of Israel.

Adams said the order preserves the city's "strong relationship" with Israel and ensures fiscal decisions are not influenced by what he called "discriminatory policies on the basis of politics and national origin."

The order affects more than $32 billion in annual city procurement contracts and nearly $300 billion in pension investments, some of which are tied to Israeli companies.

The executive order sets up a likely early test of whether Mamdani will maintain the city's pro-Israel financial stance or reverse course when he takes office on Jan. 1, 2026.

In a separate action, Adams announced Executive Order 61, directing the New York Police Department to step up enforcement around houses of worship and explore establishing protest-free zones near entrances.

The order follows a protest outside a synagogue that included chants described by officials as threatening.

Adams framed the moves as part of an effort to protect religious communities and combat antisemitism, efforts he has pursued throughout his administration.

Supporters of the BDS movement and civil-liberties groups have criticized similar measures at the state level, arguing they conflate political activism with discrimination and unfairly punish companies for their views.

But Adams' supporters say the orders safeguard Jewish New Yorkers and preserve New York City's economic and diplomatic ties abroad.

"We are proud to sign this executive order and affirm that our investments and contracts should be made on the basis of what is best for New York City and our economic future, and not in pursuit of discriminatory policies on the basis of politics and national origin," he said in a statement.

Outgoing City Comptroller Brad Lander has largely divested the city's pension fund investments from Israeli government bonds, but the fund continues to hold stakes in Israeli companies.