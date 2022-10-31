Emerson Poll: Utah Sen. Lee Leads McMullin by 10 Points

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, maintains his 10-point lead over his Independent challenger and former undercover CIA officer, Evan McMullin in the Emerson College poll.

Published on Monday, the poll finds 49% of likely Utah voters reporting they will vote for Lee in next week's midterm election, while 39% say they will support McMullin.

For Republicans, 71% say they will vote for Lee, while 23% say they will go with McMullin. Conversely, 71% of Democrat respondents say they will support McMullin, compared to 6% who say they will back Lee.

But among Independents, 46% say they will vote for McMullin, compared to 36% who will vote for Lee.

"Sen. Lee is viewed favorably by 52% of voters, whereas 44% have an unfavorable view of him. Evan McMullin is viewed favorably by 41% of voters, whereas 47% view him unfavorably," according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 825 respondents and was conducted from Oct. 25-28. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

According to FiveThirtyEight's weighted aggregate polling, as of Monday, Lee holds a lead of 8.6 points over McMullin.