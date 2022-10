The Senate race in Utah is heating up with 41% of voters in Utah would saying they would cast their ballots for Republican Sen. Mike Lee in the Senate race. Independent Evan McMullin would receive 37% of the votes, according to a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll.

More poll results:

2% say they would vote for independent American candidate Tommy Williams; 1% would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen; 12% were uncertain; and 5% said they would vote for other candidates.

97% of those surveyed say they are likely to vote.

40% say they have at least a somewhat favorable view on Lee, compared to 47% who say they have at least a somewhat unfavorable view.

42% say they have at least a somewhat favorable view of McMullin, while 30% say they have at least a somewhat unfavorable view.

The poll, conducted Oct. 3-6, surveyed 801 registered Utah voters. It has a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.