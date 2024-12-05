Senators Meet With Musk, Ramaswamy

The Department of Government Efficiency, the new agency led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, held its first meeting with senators on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Politico it was too early to identify the key priorities of the DOGE caucus and said making government more efficient would be a priority during Trump’s presidency. Ramaswamy was one of the attendees of the meeting.

Senate Republicans are planning to use the Congressional Review Act to roll back costly regulations put in place by the Biden administration, Politico reported. The act allows Congress to repeal regulatory actions via a majority vote.

"[We should] use the CRA effectively, like we did when President Trump first came into office, to rescind them,” Tillis told Politico. “Because that has the benefit of getting rid of a costly, unneeded regulation, but it also prevents those agencies from ever promulgating something substantially similar in the future without an act of Congress.“

Musk met with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., expressing his desire to get rid of tax credits, including credits for electric vehicles, Politico said.

“We need to make sure we’re spending public money well," Musk told reporters after the meeting.

Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Caputo of West Virginia and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, also attended the meeting with Musk, Politico reported.