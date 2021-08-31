×
Sen. Warren Accused of Violating New Mexico Mask Mandate

elizabeth warren speaks on a dark stage during a speech
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:32 PM

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reportedly attended a wedding in New Mexico where she and other attendees have been accused of violating the state's indoor mask mandate, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Warren attended the wedding of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and her longtime partner Skip Sayre last Saturday in New Mexico, and photos obtained by the Free Beacon reportedly show Warren and other guests inside without wearing masks.

A spokesperson for the Interior Department told the Free Beacon the wedding's guests "were required to be vaccinated and wear masks" as stipulated by "CDC guidance and New Mexico's public health orders," and did not comment on the photos obtained by the Free Beacon. Warren's office did not respond to the Free Beacon's request for comment.

"Bruce and I were so happy to celebrate Deb and Skip this weekend," Warren wrote on Facebook after the wedding.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


