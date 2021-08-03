Sen. Warren: GOP Voting Laws Tied to Abortion

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in an interview that access to abortion is about "the functioning of our democracy."

In a Teen Vogue interview published Monday, Warren was asked if voting rights and abortion rights are the key issues to ensure that the freedoms of Americans are protected.

"Both voting and access to abortion are basic. They're about the functioning of our democracy and about the protection of personal autonomy," Warren said. "Protection of the vote means your voice gets heard in government. Protection of access to basic health care means your autonomy as a human being is fully respected by the law. That you will make the decisions about yourself.

"To me, that's part of the heart of what all of this is about. This is where the two big fights are shaping up right now."

Warren added that the two issues, voting rights and abortion, intersect with the other "from the perspective of respect for the individual, and also from a political point of view."

She continued by saying that Republican-led voting laws are aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade, which a gave people the right to access abortion legally all across the country.

"The right-wing extremists know that if they can keep people from voting, they've got a better chance to impose their views about abortion on an unwilling nation," Warren told Teen Vogue. "I don’t have to tell you, [one 2018 poll found that] 71% of Americans support Roe. Now, when 71% of Americans support something, including 52% of Republicans, you’d think it would be easy to make that law."

The senator told Teen Vogue that pro-life Americans are a "small but intensely focused group of people who want to impose their will on the majority of this nation."

A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 65% said abortion usually should be illegal in the second trimester, and 80% said the procedure almost always should be illegal in the third trimester.

Warren said attempts to ban abortions are "fundamentally antidemocratic."

"This is a Republican Party that now openly admits that their only chance to hang on to power is to keep a substantial number of American citizens from voting," Warren said. "And why is that so? Because what they want to do is not popular with Democrats or Republicans."

Warren also told Teen Vogue why she’s fighting to end the filibuster in the Senate.

"I think it's the right thing to do," she said. "The founders of this nation figured out when a supermajority should be necessary and when it shouldn't. They said that for regular legislation, that a majority in the House, a majority in the Senate, and the president who will sign the bill means it should become law. The exceptions they created were for treaties that overruled state law and impeachments.

"There is nothing in the Constitution that gives [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell a veto over what Congress does. I would like to see us do this immediately."