Rep. Stefanik: 'In Strongest Position to Defeat' Hochul

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said she is "in the strongest position to defeat incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, in the 2026 governor's race even though she has yet to officially announce her candidacy.

Speaking exclusively to the New York Post on Saturday, Stefanik presented her case as a known entity in the state coupled with a litany of Hochul's policy failures.

"Unlike Kathy Hochul, who was defeated after one term in Congress, we have a record of winning — not just Republicans but winning independents and a fair percentage of Democrats," Stefanik told the outlet.

The congresswoman from New York's 21st District was recently removed as President Donald Trump's choice to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations over concerns that the GOP could not afford to lose another seat due to its razor-thin margin in the House. Stefanik accepted the withdrawal with grace, yet talk of her running for a statewide office in New York has reportedly created tension between her and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., the Post reported.

Stefanik rose to national prominance in 2023 when she called out the presidents of several Ivy League universities over their inability to crack down on campus antisemitism. With a Harvard diploma of her own, a firm allegiance to Trump, and only 40 years of age, Stefanik is in prime position to be a GOP leader for decades.

While Stefanik remains popular in GOP circles, New York has not elected a Republican governor since George Pataki's near 10-year run ended nearly 20 years ago in 2006.

Current Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin ran a strong gubernatorial campaign in 2022 but was ultimately defeated by Hochul by nearly 300,000 votes or 4.5 percentage points in the deep blue state. Stefanik has already amassed over $10 million in federal campaign funds that could be moved over to a gubernatorial race if needed.

"I'm honored to have the most robust, most significant donor base of any Republican ever in the state of New York, and it is time that we work together as a team to save this state from the catastrophic policies. If you look at the top 10 worst statistics for New York state, I have seen this decay over the course of my life," she added, saying the tax-and-spend policies of Albany have "driven up the cost of living and forced people out of the Empire State in droves."

Republican pollster Landon Wall told the Post that Stefanik is already best positioned to run against Hochul with 44% of GOP voters in New York backing the congresswoman compared to 7% for Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

"I don't remember any Republican gubernatorial candidates since George Pataki polling before they even announced that they were running having the margin that she has," said State Assemblyman Chris Tague, adding that she's been "proven to be a fighter throughout her career."