Let's Unfailingly Support Conservative Prosecutors

OPINION

As the attorney general of Arkansas, I have seen firsthand how the safety and security of our communities hinge not only on the laws we pass, but on the people entrusted to enforce them. One of the most important elections most Americans pay little attention to is their local prosecutor or district attorney races, whose job is to enforce our laws.

These prosecutor elections may not receive much attention, but their outcomes shape the quality of life in our neighborhoods. These elections have an outsized impact on our daily lives, as local prosecutors single-handedly decide which laws are enforced and how justice is delivered in our communities.



Because these races take place on the local level, a sizable investment goes a lot further than in a statewide or congressional election.

For years, George Soros and his son, Alex, have understood this reality. They recognized that it is far easier — and cheaper — to radically reshape our criminal justice system by targeting local elections rather than attempting to change policy through the legislative or executive branches.

Through a vast, well-funded network, they have invested millions to elect radical, progressive prosecutors who, once in office, refuse to enforce certain laws. This strategy bypasses voters and legislators, replacing the rule of law with selective enforcement based on the far-left's ideology.

The result has been a surge in crime, erosion of public trust in our institutions, and communities left feeling unsafe and unprotected.

When Soros and his allies succeed, the results are disastrous.

Consider the case of Kim Foxx, who served as the elected prosecutor for Cook County, Illinois, (Chicago) from 2016-2024. After Soros bankrolled her efforts to get elected, she implemented a series of soft-on-crime policies that led to fewer prosecutions of violent crime and adopted a general posture of treating hardened criminals with kid gloves — all in an effort to "reimagine" the criminal justice system.

The result was human carnage on a massive scale: 10,857 Chicagoans became shooting victims between 2016 and 2019. According to an analysis from The Heritage Foundation, that number represents "more than half of the total number of troops wounded in action in Afghanistan over a 13-year period between October 2001 and December 2014."

In short, Kim Foxx's soft-on-crime policies turned Chicago into a war zone.

Faced with this crisis, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares took decisive action. He founded Protecting Americans Action Fund in 2022 to counter this assault on public safety by electing conservative prosecutors committed to upholding the rule of law.

These prosecutors understand their role: to stand with victims, support law enforcement, and ensure that criminals are held accountable. They reject the dangerous trend from Soros-backed prosecutors who through their inaction have decriminalized our justice system.

In just three years, Protecting Americans Action Fund has made an incredible impact. The organization has won over 60% of the races in which it's been involved, helping elect law-and-order prosecutors in some of the most competitive jurisdictions in the country.

From Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh; Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa, Florida; from Loudoun County in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., to Maricopa County's Phoenix metro, our candidates have prevailed against well-funded, radical opponents and are now making their communities safer places to live, work, and raise families.

Today, I am honored to succeed Attorney General Miyares as chairman of Protecting Americans Action Fund. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

My vision is to build on our tremendous success and expand our efforts into more communities where rogue prosecutors have abandoned their duty to enforce the law.

For me, the election of the right prosecutor matters both personally and professionally. I have lived on the same street in Little Rock for over 23 years and as the father of three, like all Americans, I am concerned about public safety.

As my state's attorney general, I work closely with prosecutors and need partners who are committed to enforcing the law.

In 2022, when I ran for attorney general, a progressive prosecutor sought the prosecuting attorney job for Little Rock and our most populous county. Soros contributed over $300,000 to her cause.

Fortunately, she was exposed and defeated. The crisis is real; I can't imagine how much damage a Soros candidate would have done to our city and state and doing my job as attorney general without the cooperation of the current prosecutor.



I am committed to supporting, electing, and reelecting prosecutors who prioritize public safety, stand with victims, and respect the rule of law. Together, we will fight to restore accountability, protect victims, and stand with law enforcement.

As the new chairman of Protecting Americans Action Fund, I am proud to continue to lead this effort.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is chairman of Protecting Americans Action Fund.