WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elections | china | russia | iran

Officials: Foreign Attempts to Sway US Elections High, Rising

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 08:35 PM EDT

An increasing number of foreign actors, including nonstate actors, are seeking to influence U.S. elections; and Russia, China and Iran, while the most significant, are far from alone, U.S. officials told a Senate committee on Wednesday.

"Specifically, Russia remains the most active foreign threat to our elections," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. "The Russian government's goals in such influence operations tend to include eroding trust in U.S. democratic institutions, exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the United States, and degrading Western support to Ukraine."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said declassified intelligence assessments identified not just Russia, China, and Iran but also Cuba, Venezuela, Islamic militants "and a range of foreign hacktivists and profit-motivated cybercriminals" as seeking to influence U.S. politics.

"The barriers to entry for foreign malign influence — including election influence — have become almost vanishingly small," Warner said.

The senator listed foreign efforts to influence elections and public opinion, including harassment operations against candidates and impersonations of U.S. organizations, such as Russian imposter social media accounts purporting to represent the Tennessee Republican Party and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We've witnessed increasingly large numbers of Americans — of all political stripes — who simply do not trust U.S. institutions, from federal agencies and local law enforcement to mainstream media institutions, coupled with an increased reliance on easily manipulated internet media platforms," Warner said.

As the election approaches, officials also are increasingly worried about the risks that artificial intelligence poses to elections, including by the use of convincing "deepfakes" that trick voters.

Separately, a bipartisan group of senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Congress on Wednesday to approve $32 billion in funding for AI research to keep the U.S. ahead of China in the powerful technology.

Wednesday's hearing was the intelligence panel's first open hearing on the subject during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, with more scheduled, including a session with unspecified technology companies. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
An increasing number of foreign actors, including nonstate actors, are seeking to influence U.S. elections; and Russia, China and Iran, while the most significant, are far from alone, U.S. officials told a Senate committee on Wednesday.
elections, china, russia, iran
321
2024-35-15
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 08:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved