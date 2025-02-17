Trump Names Ed Martin Top D.C. Prosecutor

​President Donald Trump has nominated a temporary federal prosecutor to the position of U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Trump's nomination of Ed Martin Jr. to the top D.C. prosecutor's role is subject to confirmation by the Senate. Martin's recent work in Washington in his temporary federal role includes the firing of federal prosecutors who handled cases against Jan. 6, 2021 protesters.

The Washington Post noted he represented defendants in some of those cases.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday morning to post comments about Martin's work.

"Since Inauguration Day, Ed has been doing a great job as Interim U.S. Attorney, fighting tirelessly to restore Law and Order, and make our Nation's Capital Safe and Beautiful Again," Trump wrote. "He will get the job done."

The president pointed to some of what he believes are high points in Martin's legal career.

"Ed has led a distinguished career of service, including as Human Rights Office Director for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, where he supervised legal clinics for low-income residents," he wrote. "He later worked as judicial clerk to Judge Pasco M. Bowman, II, of the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals, and launched his own successful Law practice.

"He has also invested his expertise in other roles, but always with the same goal, of serving his community, and creating a brighter future for all."

Martin helped organize the "stop the steal" movement, which sought to support Trump's contesting the 2020 presidential election, the Post reported.

A timetable for Martin's confirmation in the Senate is now in the works.