Trump Nominates Jovanovic as CEO of Export-Import Bank

President Donald Trump nominated financial analyst and investment banker John Jovanovic to be chair and CEO of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Sunday.

Trump made the announcement in a post to Truth Social.

“John will utilize his extensive experience in finance, investments, and business building across the Energy, Commodities, and Critical Infrastructure sectors to Make America Energy and Manufacturing DOMINANT Again,” Trump said in the post.

Jovanovic married TV personality, author, and nutritionist Daphne Oz, daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz, in 2010. Trump nominated Dr. Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator.