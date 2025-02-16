WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | jovanovic | export import bank

Trump Nominates Jovanovic as CEO of Export-Import Bank

Trump Nominates Jovanovic as CEO of Export-Import Bank
John Jovanovic speaks onstage during the Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Sept. 21, 2021, in New York City. (Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 16 February 2025 04:16 PM EST

President Donald Trump nominated financial analyst and investment banker John Jovanovic to be chair and CEO of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Sunday.

Trump made the announcement in a post to Truth Social.

“John will utilize his extensive experience in finance, investments, and business building across the Energy, Commodities, and Critical Infrastructure sectors to Make America Energy and Manufacturing DOMINANT Again,” Trump said in the post.

Jovanovic married TV personality, author, and nutritionist Daphne Oz, daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz, in 2010. Trump nominated Dr. Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump nominated financial analyst and investment banker John Jovanovic to be chairman and CEO of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Sunday. Trump made the announcement in a post to Truth Social. "John will utilize his extensive experience ...
trump, jovanovic, export import bank
101
2025-16-16
Sunday, 16 February 2025 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved