Pete Davidson 'Can't Quit' Weed After Ditching Cocaine, Ketamine

Pete Davidson is speaking candidly about his past substance abuse, revealing that although he has been able to ditch most drugs, he has not stopped using cannabis.

"I can't quit [weed] yet. It's all I have left," the comedian told the crowd at his "Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour" in Atlantic City Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

"I did coke and ketamine and [expletive] all the pills and all that [expletive]. All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer."

The actor's use of ketamine came into the spotlight earlier this year, when he admitted to being high on the substance, commonly used to treat depression, while attending Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018. Speaking during his Netflix special, "Turbo Fonzarelli," Davidson recalled attempting to make a joke in front of Franklin's relatives.

"I was so high I thought it'd be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey! I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,'" he said, adding that if Franklin were present, she would have likely said, "Hey! Who are you and what the [expletive] are you doing at my funeral?" according to Page Six.

Last year a source revealed that Davidson used ketamine to treat his depression. It was at around that time that the "Saturday Night Live" alum checked into a rehabilitation center to focus on his mental health.

Page Six reported at the time that Davidson was undergoing inpatient therapy to address post-traumatic stress and borderline personality disorder. He had been diagnosed with the disorders after years of struggling with depression and anxiety.

Davidson said the symptoms associated with the disorders prompted him to seek help and enter a rehabilitation program in December 2016. At the time, he had thought his breakdowns were linked to excessive marijuana usage.

Davidson also opened up to Variety about his struggles, saying he has been "in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9. He said that after several turbulent years, he had been stable for a time due to new medication.

"The last few years have been real rough with me," he said at the time. "I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."