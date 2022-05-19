Dr. Oz to Newsmax: 'This Election Is Ours'

Two days have passed since the GOP primary polls closed in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

And yet, the Keystone State doesn't seem to be any closer to determining a winner between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick — with the former holding a lead of less than 1,200 votes (as of Thursday night), before mail-in ballots are fully counted.

Will this race become part of a Pennsylvania law-mandated recount?

Or will Oz hold onto his slim lead?

As a guest on "Greg Kelly Reports" Thursday, Oz allowed for one momentary boast, before focusing on a unifying message for the entire Republican party.

"This election is ours. In the meantime, I think I should focus on unifying our party. This was a very contentious campaign," Oz said on Newsmax. "You know, everyone got their tires kicked in. So, we know exactly what folks are made out of. But it's time for our party to take on [Democratic Party challenger] John Fetterman [in the November general election]."

Speaking of Fetterman, the heart physician in Oz wants Fetterman — who had a pacemaker inserted Tuesday — to make a full and long-lasting recovery.

However, the pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-freedom politician in Oz still believes he's the far better Senate candidate for Pennsylvanians.

"I am praying [state Lt. Gov.) Fetterman makes a full recovery. ... He has a heart condition that I [similarly] treated as a University of Pennsylvania-trained heart doctor, and I'm optimistic he'll be healthy," says the Donald Trump-endorsed Oz.

"But we are going to face off in the general [election], and Pennsylvania has a clear choice between Republicans and Democrats here, probably more clearly than a lot of other states in the country. Fetterman [operates] left of [President Joe Biden], so he supports spending and restricting energy production, which in Pennsylvania is a major catastrophe because it hurts the livelihoods of Pennsylvania [residents]."

The various forms of energy are just one of Oz's passion projects, relative to what's best for Pennsylvanians.

"Fetterman wants to socialize medicine. ... He's been likened to a 'tall' Bernie Sanders, and we saw what happens to the one-size-fits-all-approach [to governing]," says Oz.

"It just, it doesn't work. It didn't work during COVID. Is that going to work for your personal health? I want private solutions customized to your needs. Here is the big deal: I want to take this message to every corner of the Commonwealth, including places that don't usually expect Republicans.

"You know, I've done free [medical] clinics across the Commonwealth. I've been in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. I understand the challenges of the future Republican voters and respect their needs."

And therein lies the crux of Oz's campaign. He's not afraid to go into traditional Democratic hotbeds and share his vision for Pennsylvania.

"I became a Republican at age 8 because my father told me Republicans had better ideas. Let's give the African-American community better ideas [too]," says Oz.

"I went to a beautiful Baptist church near our home. The minister, Jerome Coleman, is a friend of mine. He's on our Values Council and you know, we were looking at this beautiful congregation, and [Coleman's saying], 'A lot of these folks, when Democrats speak to them, they have to put their fingers in their kids' ears because they don't want their kids to hear this. [They spew out material] that makes them feel like they're a victim [in life]. Like, they don't have control over their future.'

"And [Coleman] would tell me, 'If you Republicans come to us with ideas and show us a love that we know you should have for us, we'll come along with the Republican ticket.' That's what he's expecting me to do as a Republican candidate for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania. That's what I intend to do, and crossover with the African-American audience that I think is desperately looking for better ideas."

