Razor-Thin Margin Between Dr. Oz, McCormick in Pa. Senate GOP Primary

Dr. Mehmet Oz is gaining, but trailing by just tenths of a percent against David McCormick in the hotly contest Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary Tuesday night.

McCormick had led for most of the night, but Oz has outperformed in Bucks County and now trails by just a few thousand votes with more 1.1 million votes already counted.

Decision Desk HQ has the latest election returns here.

Former Trump campaign senior adviser David Bossie told Newsmax the race is likely headed to a recount however it might wind up.

"We're not going to have a result tonight," Dr. Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax from his campaign headquarters after 11:45 p.m. ET.

"When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win. We are making a ferocious charge. But when it's this close, what else would you expect? Everything about this campaign has been tight."

Kathy Barnette, who had been surging in polling after her Newsmax debate performance, fell off in the vote, pulling in a disappointing 24% of the vote behind the two leaders.

"We had a pretty good day today," McCormick said from his campaign headquarters just after 11:30 p.m. ET on Newsmax.

"We're going to win this campaign," he continued, adding "unfortunately, we're not going have resolution tonight."

McCormick noted "tens of thousands" of mail-in ballots remain to be counted Wednesday.