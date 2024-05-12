Gov. Burgum, Wife Kathryn Sticking Close to Trump

Former South Carolina Nikki Haley was officially ruled off presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's "shortlist" but North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum remained on the list.

"If the Trump team says, Hey can you come and help out? We say yes," Burgum told the New York Post from Trump's Wildwood, New Jersey, rally Saturday night, having been the one vice presidential candidate on the short list to have done so.

Burgum and his wife Kathryn, notably the one married couple that joins Trump on the campaign trail, are having to respond to more and more vice president and second lady chatter from the media.

"I dismiss sort of all of that," Burgum told the Post. "Because just a week ago at Mar-a-Lago, when someone asked him, during his remarks, he said that there was over 50 people on the shortlist. So the short list could be very long."

Ultimately, it is about helping the Trump campaign gain momentum toward the Republican National Convention and not about earning his respect for a vice president nod, he continued.

"I think everybody who cares about this country should be out helping the campaign for President Trump and that's what the first lady and I are doing," he told the Post.

Burgum noted the Trump campaign works on the flights, while dining on fast food to keep active.

"One of the things that's so remarkable about him is how hard he works," Burgum said of Trump. "And when he's on that plane, every minute he's on that plane, he and everybody on the team is working.

"It was great to see. Everybody on that team cares so deeply about that country."

Burgum was tapped to speak first at the rally in New Jersey, despite being the governor of a state all the way across the country.

"First of all, it's so important for the country that President Trump gets re-elected," Burgum said. "As a governor having had the opportunity to serve under President Trump and President Biden, I get to see a front row seat on the difference in what leadership means."