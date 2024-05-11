Trump: Haley 'Not Under Consideration' as Running Mate

Former President Donald Trump ruled Nikki Haley, his one-time competitor for the GOP presidential nomination, out as a potential running mate, despite her continuing to gather anti-Trump votes in states months after dropping out of the race.

"Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot," Trump posted on his Truth Social page about the former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of his administration.

"I wish her well!" Trump added, signing the post with his initials, DJT.

His post came in rejection of an Axios report earlier Saturday that claimed Haley is under "active consideration" as Trump's running mate, quoting two people it said were "familiar" with the issue.

The report indicated it would be in the best interests of both Haley and Trump to reconcile. Further, Trump has been trying to make up for a fundraising deficit compared to President Joe Biden, while Haley is continuing her fundraising activities and maintains ties to donors who do not want to support Trump.

A partnership between Trump and Haley could also attract Republicans who could not be wooed otherwise to his side, costing him potential votes in a close battle with Biden this November, Axios reported.

Haley netted more than 20% of the primary vote Tuesday in Indiana, which allows Democrats and independents to vote in the GOP race.

Haley has also not endorsed Trump, like others who dropped out of the GOP race.

However, Trump slammed Haley during the early part of the campaign, saying she was not qualified to become president, and the two have widely different views on issues such as Ukraine and on making changes to Medicare and Social Security.

Meanwhile, Haley will meet with 100 of her largest donors in an event planned in her home state Monday and Tuesday to thank them for supporting her and has said it will be up to Trump to reach out to her to unite Republicans behind his campaign.

The Trump campaign says the party has been unified behind him all along.

The Trump campaign is "building a historic and unified political movement to make America great again," campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

She added Trump enjoys high approval ratings among Republicans and has been gaining with "longtime Democrat constituencies such as African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and union workers."

"Anyone who believes in securing the border, rebuilding the economy, restoring American energy dominance, and ending the wars Joe Biden has created around the world is welcome to join President Trump's team," Leavitt said.

There is already a long list of potential candidates for the vice president position that includes: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Tim Scott, R-Fla.; J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; and Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Burgum and Scott competed against Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination before dropping out. Noem has been embroiled in controversy after Democrats managed to bring in conservatives to criticize her memoir story of killing her "dangerous" dog.

Trump is in no hurry to pick a running mate, according to advisers. He will not be formally nominated until the Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. He will face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.