Trump Unveils Plan to Shut Down 'Biden Border Crisis'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled his plan on how to shut down the "Biden border crisis," including a total and permanent ban on President Joe Biden or any other president using taxpayer dollars to release illegal immigrants into the U.S. and criminal penalties for administrative noncompliance.

"Far more illegal immigrants have entered the United States in the last two years than in any time in American history and by a massive margin. We've never seen anything like it. Our country is under invasion," Trump said in a video released by the Trump campaign.

"Our border is not open because of insufficient resources or legal authorities. Our border is now open because Joe Biden has ordered it to be open and because Biden has broken the law and torn it to shreds. He has shredded our system and he's destroying our country. Biden inherited a flawless deportation system that was working like never before. … The most important reform needed right now is a total ban on Biden using taxpayer dollars to free illegal aliens and criminal penalties for administrative, noncompliance, which happens every single minute of every single day."

Trump also said Congress should make all Trump Border Security Policies permanent in federal law.

Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing COVID-19 under a public-health rule that was scheduled to expire Wednesday until U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered a temporary hold.