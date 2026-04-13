White House to Build Arena for June's UFC Event

President Donald Trump said a temporary arena will be built on the White House South Lawn to host a UFC event in June, outlining plans for a large-scale gathering tied to the nation's 250th anniversary.

The Hill reported that Trump told reporters at the White House that the setup will include a 4,500-seat arena on the South Lawn, with additional viewing areas expected to accommodate tens of thousands of spectators nearby.

"They're going to start building a 4,500-seat arena," Trump said, pointing to the South Lawn, adding that large screens and staging will be set up on the Ellipse to allow an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people to watch the event.

The fight card, titled "UFC Freedom 250," is scheduled for June 14 and is part of a series of events marking America's 250th birthday.

UFC announced in March that the main event will feature a lightweight bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, along with additional matchups including Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

UFC President Dana White said additional fights are still being added to the card, including a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit.

White described the late addition as developing quickly after Trump raised the issue directly.

"What's crazy is, the President said to me, 'Why is Derrick Lewis not on the White House card?'" White said, adding that he contacted Lewis, who agreed to join the event.

White said the final pairing came together shortly after Hokit's recent win, with UFC officials coordinating the matchup in real time.

The event is expected to be held on the White House grounds, with a temporary venue constructed for the fights and additional infrastructure set up for spectators and broadcast viewing.

The June 14 date coincides with Flag Day and Trump's 80th birthday. The event is being positioned as part of the administration's nationwide Freedom 250 celebration.