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Tags: donald trump | u.s. passports | travel

Trump Likeness Could Appear on New US Passport

By    |   Tuesday, 28 April 2026 04:33 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's likeness could soon be added to U.S. passports, marking a notable change as part of a redesign tied to America's upcoming semiquincentennial celebration.

The Bulwark reported that the State Department is completing work on what it described as a "radical redesign" of the passport that could include a somber portrait of Trump from his second inauguration.

The update is "ostensibly part of a larger celebration of the 250th anniversary" of the United States.

A mock-up shared on X by Bloomberg chief political correspondent Annmarie Hordern appears to show Trump's image prominently displayed in front of the Declaration of Independence, underscoring the patriotic theme of the redesign.

If approved, the passport would join a growing number of official items highlighting the 45th and 47th president.

The Treasury Department is preparing to debut a $1 gold coin featuring Trump's likeness, while Time reported that the Commission of Fine Arts has approved a commemorative 24-karat gold coin also bearing his image.

Trump is also featured on this year's "America the Beautiful" national parks pass alongside George Washington. The National Park Service has said the $80 passes would be voided if altered, including if people attempt to cover or deface the president's image.

Trump's likeness also appears on the $1 million Gold Card, flanked by a bald eagle, the Statue of Liberty, and an American flag.

The president's name and signature have also been included on a number of high-profile items.

He recently added his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — to the ire of critics. In his first term, Trump's signature appeared on stimulus checks distributed in 2020.

More changes could lie ahead. The U.S. Treasury announced last month that Trump is set to become the first sitting president to have his signature appear on paper currency.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump's likeness could soon be added to U.S. passports, marking a notable change as part of a redesign tied to America's upcoming semiquincentennial celebration.
donald trump, u.s. passports, travel
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2026-33-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 04:33 PM
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