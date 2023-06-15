Trump Gets Legal Win; DA Closes Golf Course Tax Probe

Former President Donald Trump got a legal weight lifted off his shoulders Thursday.

Democrat Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah confirmed her 2-year-old investigation into the Trump Organization's valuation of a golf club was closed without any criminal charges being filed.

Rocah started the investigation to determine if the Trump Organization provided misleading valuations to shrink the tax burden on Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, about 29 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

"Part of why I'm saying anything at all is that I think it's really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure that people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that operates independent of politics," Rocah told CBS News on Thursday after a news conference about other developments from her office.

Insider reported Wednesday the case was closed earlier this month.

"I can stand here and proudly say that I'm one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of any investigation, every organization that's a subject of an investigation, the same way," Rocah said.

Trump took to Truth Social to applaud the district attorney's move.

"THIS WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK?" Trump wrote. "WHEN WILL THE OTHER FAKE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROPPED? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

Trump's legal woes in New York are not over, though. Democrat state Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, alleging fraud for overvaluing the former president's assets by billions of dollars. The former president has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Trump also faces a 34-count criminal indictment by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty on all counts.