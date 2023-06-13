×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | new york | georgia

N.Y. AG: Trump Indictment Might Pause Other Cases

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 03:38 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's federal indictment could cause the cases against him in New York and Georgia to be put on hold, New York Attorney General Letitia James said this week.

Trump was previously indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on charges of falsifying business records over a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. In addition, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said last month that the investigation of possible interference in the 2020 election in Georgia by Trump and his allies could lead to charges, which might be announced in August.

James said on Monday that "in all likelihood, I believe that my case, as well as DA Bragg and the Georgia case, will unfortunately have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case."

She added, "It all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case," referring to the federal indictment.

"I know there's going to be a flood, a flurry of motions, motions to dismiss, discovery issues, all of that," James said.

She also said she thinks "everybody is concerned" about U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointee who is presiding over his case in Florida.

"Obviously, all of us want to know what this Judge Cannon is going to do and whether or not she's going to delay in this particular case," James said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
