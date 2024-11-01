Trump Campaign: Harris-Biden 'Most Dishonest' Admin Ever

Former President Donald Trump's campaign called out the Harris-Biden administration for being the "most dishonest administration in history" after it was revealed the White House edited the transcript of a video call in which President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage."

According to the official White House stenographers office, Biden told a Latino activist group, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

The transcript released by the White House press office, though, showed the quote with an apostrophe, reading "supporter's" rather than "supporters." Aides tried to insist Biden was referring to a comedian at Trump's recent Madison Square Garden rally and not the millions of Americans who are supporting the Republican candidate for president.

"The Harris-Biden administration is the most dishonest administration in history," the Trump campaign said in a release on Friday.

"They continue to get caught covering up the truth. They tried to cover up Joe Biden calling Trump supporters 'garbage.'

"They lied about crime statistics and had to revise the data showing that violent crime went up, not down.

"They lied about job numbers and had to revise them by 818,000."

The Trump campaign then took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate running against the former president in the race for the White House.

"Kamala Harris has shown herself to be thoroughly dishonest: she said the border was secure, that Bidenomics is working, and that Joe Biden was in good health," the campaign's statement said.

"Kamala Harris leads the most corrupt and dishonest administration in American history."

During Trump's Sunday rally at MSG, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe attempted an ill-advised joke about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage."

In a video call organized by advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden said, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community. Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."