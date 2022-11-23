Emerson Poll: Trump Owns 30-Point Lead in GOP Primary Field

Former President Donald Trump holds a 30-point lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to an Emerson College survey.

Trump has 55% support in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second with 25%, the Emerson College poll found.

No other potential Republican candidate reaches double-digit support.

"There is a stark education divide among Republican primary voters," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball. "A 71% majority of voters with a high school degree or less support Trump in 2024, whereas 14% support DeSantis.

"A 53% majority of those with a college degree, some college, or associate’s degree, support Trump while 28% support DeSantis. By contrast, Republican voters with a postgraduate degree are most split: 32% support Trump, 29% support DeSantis, and 18% support Mike Pence for the Republican nomination."

Kimball also noted an age divide between Trump and DeSantis supporters.

"Younger voters under 50 break for Trump over DeSantis 67% to 14%," Kimball said. "Voters between 50 and 64 break for Trump 54% to 32%, while Republicans over 65 are more split: 39% support Trump and 32% DeSantis."

Trump officially kicked off his 2024 campaign last week.

DeSantis, who easily won reelection two weeks ago, has not indicated he plans to run for president.

The Emerson College survey also found that 52% of respondents disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing, while 39% approve.

Biden’s job approval pretty much remains the same as the previous Emerson poll, before the midterms when he had 39% approval and 53% disapproval ratings.

In a hypothetical 2024 Democrat primary, Emerson College found that Biden holds a 42% plurality of support, followed by Vice President Kamala Harris (17%) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (12%).

In a potential 2024 presidential election between Biden and Trump, Biden holds a 45% to 41% lead over Trump. A total of 9% would support someone else, and 6% are undecided.

If DeSantis were the 2024 GOP nominee, he trails Biden 39% to 43%. A total of 11% would support someone else, and 8% are undecided.