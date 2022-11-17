Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's Appeal Beats Murdoch's 'Media Manipulation'

Dick Morris, a bestselling author, TV host, and former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, said he doesn't buy the notion of "many" supposedly fair-minded media outlets bashing Trump's Tuesday announcement of seeking the White House again in 2024.

Morris said it's one guy largely pulling the messaging strings on the anti-Trump rhetoric: Media mogul and billionaire Rupert Murdoch, who owns the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and Fox News.

Murdoch still "resents that Trump wouldn't let him run the White House" from 2017-21, Morris told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

In terms of daytime programming with Fox News, Morris said the anchors and news editors "have flipped completely" on Trump in relatively short time. "Now, they're anti-Trump ... and [Fox is] using [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis to try and stop Trump."

Morris added that the majority of Fox News anchors, reporters, and executives have never interacted with DeSantis on a personal level. They're simply making judgments from afar.

Fox News is "working with the RINO anti-Trump establishment" on a daily basis. In that event, the coverage would be skewed, added Morris.

"It's not particularly significant [to hindering Trump's reelection campaign]," said Morris. "It's just another example of media manipulation."

Morris certainly understands the DeSantis hype, given his top-of-the-ticket impact in Florida's blowout races from Election Night.

Morris said he cannot envision the 44-year-old DeSantis risking "the end of his political career" by running for president in 2024, knowing he's ideally positioned to carry the Republican national ticket in 2028 — especially if Trump supporters join in that movement.

"I don't think it would come to" Trump and DeSantis battling one another in the 2024 Republican primaries, said Morris, who's also promoting his new book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

DeSantis might be faring well in one-on-one polls against Trump. However, when taking into account an entire field of prospective Republican presidential hopefuls two years from now, Morris — who hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax weekends — revealed that Trump still owns a significant advantage of 14 percentage points over all comers.

"And that's just with registered voters," said Morris. "Trump would do even better with [on-the-fence Republicans and independents]" on Election Day.

