Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Not Endorsing Trump Yet

Former President Donald Trump's time in office was a "huge advantage" both nationally and globally, and he'll be "well prepared" to take on President Joe Biden in 2024; but it's not a "done deal" that he'll be the only person seeking the Republican nomination, Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think it's always good to have several people on a state going around the country discussing these issues, so it's certainly not a done deal that President Trump would be that only person," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," after he was asked if he endorses Trump at this time. "I think it would be better if we see others who come and add to that debate."

Trump does see where America "not only economically but morally [has] degraded themselves down to the point where he believes that he can run on not just what he did, but also what needs to be done," Sessions added.

However, he said Trump has not yet asked him for his endorsement. And while it remains to be seen who else will share the stage with him, Sessions noted that American people want to know more about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I served with Ron in Congress for a number of years and know [him]," said Sessions. "He has distinguished himself in the current issues of the time and the current issues of being an executive in office and leading Florida through what seemingly have been difficult times."

Sessions also commented on Attorney General Merrick Garland's move to appoint a special counsel to investigate Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, the presence of documents at the Mar-a-Lago estate and efforts to undo the 2020 election, saying that the Department of Justice under Biden is "highly political."

"The House committee on Jan. 6 has been at this thing for almost two years," said Sessions. "This is once again a continuation and an excuse to spend money to try and whip the ideas against the former president. To hold not just him, but also our party accountable for the events that happened that day is wholly inappropriate. I think [Trump's] exactly right. It is a misuse of power."

It's also sad that after two years of Democrats dealing with Jan. 6 through the House, "they could not come up with any other answer except to pass it down to the Department of Justice," said the congressman. "The American people had enough of this kind of politicization of these efforts."

He added that he's less worried about the investigation will affect taxpayers than he is about how the Department of Justice has been politicized and what Biden has done concerning inflation and the border.

"He is a president who is well out of touch, and he is making a strong run at Jimmy Carter in the history of this country," Sessions said.

