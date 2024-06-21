GOP Convention Security Plan Permits Guns in Outer Perimeter

People will be permitted to carry firearms just blocks removed from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month, according to a security plan law enforcement authorities released Friday, The Hill reported.

Protesters will be given two outdoor stages, one within sight of the convention arena, but demonstrators have complained that the protests zone are so far from the venue that their message won't be seen or heard.

No weapons of any sort will be permitted within the inner permitter, but people will be allowed to carry guns openly or concealed elsewhere as allowed under Wisconsin state law.

"It's about behaviors," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "So understand that there is going to be that level of surveillance and monitoring that's the particular right that you like to express. Just don't do anything that could be considered a threat or harm to the public."

The security plan also detailed the parade route just inside the far southern edge of the outer perimeter, about five blocked from the arena, with a stage for speakers.

The convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum from July 15-18. Former President Donald Trump is expected to be named the Republican candidate for president.