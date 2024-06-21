WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Fundraising Pounding Away at Biden's Early Lead

Friday, 21 June 2024 08:55 AM EDT

Money is pouring in for former President Donald Trump's campaign, which, in conjunction with the Republican National Committee, brought in $81 million more in donations than President Joe Biden's reelection campaign over the past two months.

In May alone, Trump's campaign and the RNC raised $141 million, compared to $85 million for Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, reported The New York Times Thursday, quoting figures from the campaigns. The Trump campaign also brought in $25 million more than Biden's in April.

A great deal of the Trump surge comes after his May 30 convictions in New York City on charges of falsifying business records, sparking enough donations from his supporters that the Republican Party's donations website, WinRed, became overwhelmed.

Biden's campaign reported entering June with $212 million cash on hand, in combination with the DNC. 

According to reports filed Thursday by the Federal Elections Commission, Trump's campaign and the RNC had a combined $171 million in cash on hand at the end of May, compared to $157 million for Biden and the DNC, reports The Washington Post.

The flip comes after Trump's campaign lagged behind Biden's at the beginning of April by $100 million. Now, his principal campaign committee has $116.5 million, compared to $91.6 million for Biden.

The full accounting of both sides’ finances will be made public in federal filings next month, but the sides are drawing more even with the increased fundraising on Trump's side and the heavier spending being done by the Biden campaign on advertising and expanding the campaign's national reach.

According to the Trump campaign, $53 million was raised online after his New York City conviction and $70 million in the first 48 hours after the ruling. 

Mega-donors started spending money too, including one from billionaire Timothy Mellon, who gave $50 million to the pro-Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., the day after the verdict, reported the Times.  

MAGA Inc. also got $10 million from conservative megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, and $5 million from Kelcy Warren, the chair and chief executive of Energy Transfer Partners, the builders of the Dakota Access pipeline, reported the Post. 

Biden's campaign received a multimillion donation from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who donated $20 million. Bloomberg was also a large backer of Biden's race in 2020 against Trump, after dropping out of the race, where he spent $1 billion of his own money on his failed bid.

Money is also pouring into Biden's coffers, including $30 million from a Hollywood event earlier this month that featured former President Barack Obama and several celebrities. The campaign also netted $8 million Tuesday in a backyard fundraiser at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, with former President Bill Clinton attending.

