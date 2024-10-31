Trump Chief Pollster to Staff: 'Trump Is on the Verge'

Tony Fabrizio, chief pollster for Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign, sent an internal memo to "Team Trump" that said the nominee's position in the polls is "significantly better" than at this point in 2020, adding that "Trump is on the verge," Axios reported Thursday.

Fabrizio, who has been the polling architect for all three of Trump's presidential campaigns, cited as his chief metric the RealClearPolitics polling average, which had Trump ahead by 0.5 points over Democrat Kamala Harris with five days until Election Day, according to the memo. By comparison, Trump was 7.4 points down with five days remaining against President Joe Biden in 2020.

"As the table clearly illustrates, President Trump's position nationally and in every single Battleground State is SIGNIFICANTLY better today than it was 4 years ago. In fact, President Trump holds the lead in 5 of the 7 Battleground States that account for over 270 Electoral Votes," Fabrizio wrote in the memo, obtained by Axios.

RCP shows Trump leading every battleground state except Wisconsin and Michigan, with every lead within the margin of error. By comparison, RCP four years ago showed Trump losing every battleground, four of them outside of the margin.

"I point this out NOT to stoke overconfidence or complacency, but to illustrate just how close this election is and that victory is within our reach. But the fact remains that we still have a great deal of work to do," Fabrizio added in the memo, Axios reported.

"While the analysis of early and absentee vote returns in each state are promising, we know that the bulk of President Trump voters will vote on Election Day. So, our continued efforts to turnout our voters are crucial."