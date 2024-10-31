Trump Camp Nervous as Fewer Men Turn Out for Early Voting

With just days until Election Day, some supporters of former President Donald Trump are raising concerns over early voting patterns — specifically, a gender gap that could impact the outcome.

Although national polls, such as a recent New York Times/Siena College survey, show Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied at 48%, there is a sharp divide along gender lines. Harris holds a strong lead with women, 54% to 42%, while Trump leads among men, 55% to 41%.

Early voting data shows women are turning out in higher numbers than men, a trend that could benefit Harris.

According to TargetSmart, women make up 53.2% of early voters nationwide, compared to 44.5% for men. In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, women are outvoting men 55.6% to 43.2%.

This has prompted Trump supporters to plead for men to get to the polls.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted on X, "Early vote has been disproportionately female. If men stay at home, Kamala is president.

"It's that simple. If you want a vision of the future if you don't vote, imagine Kamala's voice cackling, forever. Men need to GO VOTE NOW."

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich wrote, "Women are voting early, outperforming men. The current MAGA cope is, 'Men vote on election days.'

"Not in 2022, they didn't. Especially not YOUNG MEN who listen to podcasts like Joe Rogan.

"They don't vote. GET THEM TO THIS TIME."

While Democrats have historically encouraged early voting, Republicans and the Trump campaign have ramped up early voting efforts this year. Early voting remains open in many states throughout the end of this week, but millions are still expected to vote on Election Day.

Analysts say that with such a close race, the outcome may hinge on final-day turnout, especially among male voters.