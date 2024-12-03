Reports: Trump Mulls Replacing Hegseth With DeSantis

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defense secretary, with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

The reports come amid concerns that Hegseth might not have the votes needed in the Senate for confirmation amid a steady drip of allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump's transition team considers the next 48 hours crucial to Hegseth's nomination, according to The Wall Street Journal.

DeSantis terms out as Florida governor in 2026.

Trump and DeSantis first discussed the DOD role over the summer, Bulwark and the Journal reported.