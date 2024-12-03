WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | pete hegseth | ron desantis | nominee | defense | secretary

Reports: Trump Mulls Replacing Hegseth With DeSantis

By    |   Tuesday, 03 December 2024 10:49 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defense secretary, with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

The reports come amid concerns that Hegseth might not have the votes needed in the Senate for confirmation amid a steady drip of allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump's transition team considers the next 48 hours crucial to Hegseth's nomination, according to The Wall Street Journal.

DeSantis terms out as Florida governor in 2026.

Trump and DeSantis first discussed the DOD role over the summer, Bulwark and the Journal reported.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defense secretary, with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
donald trump, pete hegseth, ron desantis, nominee, defense, secretary
94
2024-49-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 10:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved