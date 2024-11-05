Despite 34 Felony Convictions, Trump Voted in Florida

Despite his 34 felony convictions in New York, former President Donald Trump voted in the 2024 presidential election in Florida on Tuesday.

The Hill reported that although Florida has some of the most stringent laws in the nation regarding felony convictions and voting, Trump’s conviction in the Empire State business records case did not disqualify him from casting his ballot.

Floridians convicted of a felony in another state only lose their voter eligibility if the conviction would disqualify them from voting in the state where they were convicted.

According to a 2021 New York state law, people who are imprisoned as a result of their felony conviction are restricted from voting, but their right to cast a ballot is restored once they are released, even if they are still under some form of post-release supervision.

Trump has vowed to appeal the New York conviction but cannot do so until Judge Juan Merchan hands down his sentence. In September, the Manhattan judge postponed the former president’s sentencing until after the election.

Only those convicted of murder or sexual abuse permanently lose their right to vote in Florida. Those who are convicted of other types of crimes in the Sunshine State can resume voting after they have completed their prison, probation, or parole sentence without asking for clemency and paid any fines.

Trump made history with his New York conviction, becoming the only U.S. president who has ever been convicted of a felony.

In the post-conviction campaign stretch, the former president was criticized by both his former opponent, President Joe Biden, and his current opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for being a “convicted felon.” However, Trump supporters on social media picked up the intended slur and turned it into a rallying cry, with many declaring their intent to vote for “the convicted felon” on social platform X.