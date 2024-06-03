WATCH TV LIVE

biden

Biden Dings Trump, Calling Him 'Convicted Felon'

President Joe Biden gets into his motorcade vehicle after arriving on Air Force One at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., Monday. (AP)

Monday, 03 June 2024 08:06 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Monday called former President Donald Trump a "convicted felon" who is seeking the office of the presidency for the first time in American history.

Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime last week when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

"For the first time in American history a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency," Biden told a small group of donors during a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Biden said Trump's attacks on the U.S. Justice system are "more damaging."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


