Trump Slams Court Contempt Ruling Imposing $10K Daily Fines as 'Totally Unfair'

Former President Donald Trump shot back against a court ruling that rejected his request to stay a contempt order from the New York attorney general's office on Tuesday, characterizing the decision as "totally unfair" and a "witch hunt."

In a Save America press release, he wrote:

"After handing over millions of pages of documents, perhaps more than any person or entity has ever given before, there is nothing that can be done to satisfy the racist Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, or the New York State Courts which are biased, unyielding, and totally unfair.

"With rampant and record setting crime, a 42.8% increase over last year was just announced, and every other unimaginable problem, no wonder everyone is leaving the State, including businesses left and right.

"This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in history, and it should not be allowed to continue," Trump continued. "It is a politically driven Scam the likes of which has never been seen before. If I wasn't leading in every poll by substantial numbers, this persecution would have long ago ended. The good news is, I have done nothing wrong!"

In a three-page order from Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron formally imposed the daily fines of $10,000 against Trump, until the billionaire-turned-politician conditionally met the New York AG's subpoena terms at a satisfactory level.

"Mr. Trump has willfully disobeyed a lawful order of the court," Engoron reportedly wrote.

On April 25, Trump was originally found in contempt by Engoron for failing to comply with a subpoena from state Attorney General James, who is& ;seeking records of the business dealings of the Trump Organization.

Trump had asked the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department to stay Engoron's contempt order, pending the appeal. However, that division denied the stay request, according to a New York AG spokesman.

James' office has alleged, among other things, that the ex-president overstated the value of his properties and his personal worth in representations he made to lenders, insurers and other prominent real estate figures, according to The Washington Post and other outlets.

A few weeks ago, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at approximately $3 billion.