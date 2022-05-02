Poll: Americans Prefer Trump Run Over Biden Candidacy in 2024

More Americans want former President Donald Trump to run in 2024 than President Joe Biden, a new I&I/TIPP Poll found.

A total of 23% of registered voters said they wanted Trump to head the Republican national ticket, while 19% said they wanted Biden to lead the Democrat ticket, I&I/TIPP Poll results said.

Biden also received lukewarm support among Democrat voters.

"Clearly, Biden is in serious trouble within the Democratic Party, garnering just 29% support, a clear sign of the toll on his popularity taken by his struggling presidency," tippinsights' Terry Jones wrote.

"Trump, by comparison, gets 49% support from Republicans, making him a formidable political presence within his own party for the next two years at least."

Even among voters aged 18-24, a group traditionally liberal in their political leanings, Biden received only 11%. However, 23% said they wanted Trump as the GOP nominee.

In fact, every age group preferred a Trump candidacy to a Biden. Only the 25-44 category was close, with Trump (25%) edging Biden (24%).

Among women, 20% wanted Trump to run and just 14% wanted Biden. Men preferred a Trump run over a Biden run 29% to 25%.

Hispanic voters leaned toward Trump (22%) over Biden (12%).

In terms of geography, Biden edges Trump among urban dwellers (25%-19%) but the president loses to the former president in the suburbs (19%-16%) and in rural areas (33%-14%).

While Trump clearly was the choice among potential Republican candidates, others received support, too. They included former Vice President Mike Pence (11%), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (7%), and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (4%).

"Other" was supported by 8% — more than any of the named candidates, other than Trump and Pence.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., each received 2%.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., each received 1%.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., received the statistical equivalent of 0%.

Among minority voters, Blacks preferred Pence (14%) to Trump (8%).

The I&I/TIPP Poll was conducted among 981 registered voters April 4-6.