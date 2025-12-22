Trump-Class Warship to Join Golden Fleet

President Donald Trump was set to announce Monday plans for a U.S. Navy warship that he has described as a battleship, part of a broader initiative he calls the Golden Fleet, according to people familiar with the plans.

The announcement was to include War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan, signaling the administration's intent to make shipbuilding and fleet expansion a central national security priority, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Officials caution that final details are still being refined, but the core elements of the proposal are in place.

According to a U.S. official familiar with the planning, the initiative centers on a new class of surface combatants that the president has labeled Trump-class ships.

The first vessel in the class is expected to be named the USS Defiant, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not been formally released.

The Trump-class ships are envisioned as significantly larger than the Navy's existing Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and are designed to serve as next-generation warships.

The ships are expected to displace roughly 30,000 tons and incorporate advanced technologies, including electromagnetic rail guns, directed-energy laser weapons, and expanded capacity for long-range missiles.

Officials familiar with the proposal say the design leaves room for future integration of hypersonic weapons.

The announcement follows recent Navy moves to reshape its surface fleet strategy amid mounting concerns about rising global threats, particularly from China.

The Navy recently decided to abandon its troubled Constellation-class frigate program and pursue a new frigate design based on an existing Coast Guard cutter, a shift aimed at reducing cost overruns and expediting delivery.

While the frigate effort is part of the broader modernization push, administration officials describe the Trump-class ships as the centerpiece of the president's vision for a more powerful and visually imposing fleet.

Trump repeatedly criticized the appearance and condition of existing U.S. warships, calling them "terrible-looking" and complaining publicly about rust and maintenance issues.

Allies say the Golden Fleet concept is meant to combine modernization with a renewed emphasis on deterrence and presence.

The proposal draws criticism from some defense experts and former military leaders.

Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, now a senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, calls the Trump-class battleships "exactly what we don't need."

He estimates the cost of at least $5 billion per ship and argues the vessels offer limited tactical value against modern threats.

Montgomery and other critics say the ships would not be optimized for contemporary naval warfare, particularly against China, and could lack key features such as vertical launch systems and integrated Aegis missile defense.

They argue the Navy should instead prioritize submarines, missile-focused platforms, and distributed forces.

Supporters counter that the proposal reflects growing concern about China's rapidly expanding navy and the need to strengthen the U.S. industrial shipbuilding base.

Administration officials emphasize that expanding shipbuilding capacity and fielding more capable vessels are essential to long-term competition with Beijing.

Under the plan, the Navy would launch a competition among shipbuilders, with the first hull scheduled for procurement around 2030. Any final decision requires congressional approval and sustained funding.

As of Monday, the White House said the announcement remains on track, setting the stage for a new debate over the future direction of the Navy.