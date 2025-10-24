Trump, Navy Plan Golden Fleet to Counter China

President Donald Trump and top Navy leaders are discussing a new generation of warships — the Golden Fleet — designed to replace many of today's ships with bigger, more powerful vessels meant to face growing threats from China and other rivals.

White House officials say Trump is directly involved in the talks and has spoken several times with Navy leaders, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new fleet could include large ships weighing up to 20,000 tons and carrying long-range missiles, possibly hypersonic weapons. Smaller ships such as corvettes and unmanned vessels would also be part of the plan.

"This battleship of tomorrow is going to carry really long-range missiles," retired Navy officer Bryan Clark said, noting that the new design focuses on range and firepower.

The Navy has 287 ships, including destroyers, cruisers, carriers, and submarines. Under the Golden Fleet plan, older ships would retire.

The new mix would include 280 to 300 crewed ships and many robotic vessels.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump "has done more than anyone to bolster America's maritime dominance, including by securing a $43 billion investment in the Working Families Tax Cut, establishing a White House Office of Shipbuilding, negotiating a historic deal with Finland to construct 11 new arctic cutters, and more."

Experts disagree on whether massive new ships are the right move. China's navy has more ships than the U.S., according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

But some defense analysts warn that large warships could be too slow and costly to build in today's fast-changing threat environment.

The Heritage Foundation says the U.S. must also fix its shipyards and fund maintenance to stay competitive. Without steady investment, new designs won't solve the Navy's long-term problems.

Experts also note that it could take a decade to design and build the first Golden Fleet ship, meaning it might not be ready before Trump leaves office. Smaller ships, or partnerships with foreign builders, could move faster.