Trump's 'Golden Fleet' Begins With New Navy Frigate

The U.S. Navy plans to introduce the first warship in a new frigate class by 2028, marking the initial addition to President Donald Trump's newly authorized "Golden Fleet."

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan announced Friday that the ships will be based on an existing U.S. Coast Guard design, a move aimed at accelerating production and strengthening the domestic shipbuilding industry.

"To expand capacity and production across our maritime industrial base, we will acquire these ships using a lead yard and competitive follow-on strategy for multi-yard construction," Phelan said in a video posted on X. "Shipyards will be measured against one outcome: delivering combat power to the fleet as fast as possible."

The Navy selected Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the nation's largest military shipbuilder, to design and build the small surface combatant. The Mississippi-based company previously constructed the Coast Guard's Legend-class National Security Cutter, which serves as the foundation for the new frigate.

"We look forward to supporting the Navy on this critical program," HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said in a statement. "Speed matters, and the NSC ship design is stable and producible and will lead to predictable schedules.

"I have great confidence in the Ingalls team and our partners to execute this program, and in our ongoing efforts with our partners to successfully expand the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base to meet the Navy's needs."

Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth this month formally approved the Golden Fleet initiative. While details about the full scope of the fleet remain limited, the new frigate represents its first confirmed ship class.

Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle emphasized that the frigate is an "American design" and will be constructed by U.S. workers, aligning with the Trump administration's push to revive the domestic shipbuilding industry and reduce reliance on foreign ship designs.

The announcement followed the Navy's decision last month to cancel the troubled Constellation-class frigate program, which was based on a design from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. That program, launched during Trump's first term in 2020, suffered years of delays.

Caudle cited ongoing naval operations in the Red Sea and the Caribbean as evidence of the urgent need for a proven, quickly deployable ship.

"Like the Medium Landing Ship, leveraging a complete design and production baseline approach will allow the Navy and shipbuilders to reduce cost, schedule and technical risk," Caudle said. "We know this frigate design works. We know it operates with the fleet, and most importantly, we know how to build it now."

Phelan agreed, saying the Navy is moving past analysis and toward action.

"We're done admiring the problem," Phelan said. "Our focus is readiness. With a smart, quick, affordable build, we will deliver the capacity our warfighters need."

Trump has repeatedly stressed the importance of getting more "hulls in the water" to reinforce U.S. naval dominance and deter China and other foreign adversaries.