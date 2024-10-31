Quinnipiac Poll: Trump's Lead Among Men Widens in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump's lead among men in Pennsylvania has nearly doubled since Oct. 9, according to a poll released Monday by Quinnipiac University.

Trump leads in the category by 20 percentage points, a 9-point increase, but also leads Vice President Kamala Harris overall by 1 percentage point, the first time ever in the race.

"The gender gap widens with Trump increasing his lead among men, as what remains a very tight race heads into the final stretch," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The survey, conducted Oct. 24-28 among 2,186 likely voters, had a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percentage points.

Trump won among men in 2016 when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton and in 2020, when he lost to President Joe Biden.

This year, men appear to be leaning toward Trump and women toward Harris, though the size of the gap varies across polls. Both campaigns are working toward stronger showings among genders where their support is weak — or at least losing less among those groups.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.